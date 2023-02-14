Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Engagement Ring At Grand Wedding With Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have renewed their wedding vows in a grand wedding in Udaipur. The duo took to Instagram together to share the beautiful moments from their re-marriage. Natasa Stankovic flaunted her engagement ring along with her white serene ensemble.

Check out the picture of her wedding ring.

Hardik Pandya carried a sharp look with a black suit with black flower-like attachments on it. He wore a bow tie to put together the perfect wedding attire. Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic looked dreamy as she wore a white gown. She paired it with a sparkly diamond set.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's grand wedding

The couple’s Valentine’s Day wedding comes three years after they tied the knot on May 31, 2020. Their initial wedding ceremony was an intimate one, with only close family and friends around to commemorate the event.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share a son, Agastya Pandya together, who was born shortly after their wedding on July 31, 2020.

The duo jetted off to Udaipur for their grand wedding and selected Valentine’s Day to be the perfect time to exchange vows. As per several media reports, Pandya and Stankovic wanted to have a lavish wedding for a long time, and only now found the right time for it.