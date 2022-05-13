Nation Bids Farewell To Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat Killed By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

On Friday, the country bid farewell to Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora on May 12. Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening.

On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.

Expressing his anguish over Rahul Bhat's brutal murder, one of the relatives while speaking to reporters said, "The nation loving communities should be given security. Security needs to be revamped, bring officials from outside because what is happening is totally wrong."

Speaking to Republic on the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits, Bhat's relative said, "These terror attacks are sponsored by Pakistan and until they are not stopped, Kashmiri Pandits should not return. Kashmiri Pandits are oppressed here. They want to eliminate every Hindu from here. Today it is Rahul Bhat, but tomorrow it will be someone else."

On the silence of some politicians, he said, "Some politicians are showing their double standards. They speak something else in Kashmir and something else in Jammu. We are nationalists and these things are happening to us."

Expressing his anger he said, "The Government must not stop until every terrorist is eliminated from here."

"It is a serious challenge to the administration as the attack happened in Tehsildar's office. They should now take the security matter seriously," a local Kashmiri Pandit community leader told Republic.

"Political leaders of Kashmir are responsible for this. They communalise things, they create an atmosphere of hatred in which Hindus are projected as a villain. They cannot escape by their customary condemnations," he said on the targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

On Thursday, Rahul Bhat succumbed to his injuries shortly after being shot by terrorists in Chadoora. Bhat was undergoing treatment at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. On Thursday evening, terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district, where he was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits. J&K Police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the killing and a pistol was used to shoot Rahul Bhat.

The incident comes nearly a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targeted killings started in the month of October 2021. Mostly outsiders, especially Hindus, have been the target.