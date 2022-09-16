'Nation Comes First': Baba Ramdev Talks About Imbibing Nationalist Feelings Amongst People

At Republic Bharat's Conclave, Baba Ramdev shed light on 'imbibing nationalist feelings'. He claimed that in India, every individual has the liberty to have their own belief but when it comes to the country, the Nation should always come first.

'Nation comes first': Baba Ramdev

"This is only true nationalism. I want to assure you. How long will we keep on saying that history has been taught wrong? Now the time has come to correct it. I thank the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, that even after 75 years of independence, he has emphasised an effort for the freedom of education. India has not been a slave for 1,000 years, but we kept struggling and fighting wars for independence. These Mughals who claim to have ruled India for 1,000 years, today their children are not even worth selling tea."

Taking a dig at Congress, Baba Ramdev said, "The political party, which was arrogantly recruited to rule over this country, has today set out on a Yatra in a bid to save its own existence. Those people who were creating a system of eradicating the eternal culture and pride of this country with different intentions, today their own existence is in danger."

Congratulating Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Baba Ramdev hailed the Republic Media Network for the platform to discuss Indian culture and values for giving a new voice to nationalism. "I am someone who was uninvited. I got a call from Aishwarya (Kapoor) asking if I was doing a press conference here and then I joined."

"When India celebrates the 100th anniversary of Independence in 2047, the contribution of this Baba will also be remembered," he said at the Republic Summit.

"There are a few people raising offensive slogans, no community or religion teaches us this. There are many such questions that the country is dealing with presently. And Republic is serving as a platform which is giving attention to all such questions," the Yoga Guru said, before concluding his speech with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' & 'Vande Mataram' chants.

Image: Republic World