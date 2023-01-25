Stage Set For R-Day Parade; Focus On Cultural Diversity, Country's Indigenous Capabilities

The nation is all set with zeal and patriotism to witness the Republic Day Parade. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in commemorating the 74th Republic Day on January 26 from Kartavya Path in the nation’s capital.

Following last year's celebrations, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which marked the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, this year's parade will behold passion, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour, and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Parade

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 10 am, will be a special fusion of the nation's military prowess and cultural diversity, portraying the country's expanding indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti, and the creation of a "New India."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial before the parade ceremony. He will lay a wreath on behalf of the nation as a sorrowful homage to the martyrs. The Prime Minister will thereafter watch the parade from the dais at Kartavya Path with other dignitaries.

A total of 23 tableaus, including 17 from states and Union Territories, and six from different ministries and departments, will roll down the Kartavya Path to showcase the nation's rich cultural legacy, economic prosperity, and strong internal and external security.

Following are specifics of the 17 tableaux of states/UTs

Andhra Pradesh: Prabhala Theertham – A festival of Peasantry during Makara Sankranthi Assam: Land of Heroes and Spiritualism Ladakh: Tourism & Composite Culture of Ladakh Uttarakhand: Manaskhand Tripura: Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism & Organic Farming in Tripura with the active participation of women Gujarat: Clean Green Energy Efficient Gujarat Jharkhand: Baba Baidyanath Dham Arunachal Pradesh: Prospects of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir: Naya Jammu & Kashmir Kerala: Nari Shakti West Bengal: Durga Puja in Kolkata: Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO Maharashtra: Sade Tin Shaktipithe & Nari Shakti Tamil Nadu: Women Empowerment & Culture of Tamil Nadu Karnataka: Celebrating Power of Nari Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: Conservation of Tribal Culture & Heritage Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Deepotsav

Cultural Performance

The Republic Day parade will be brightened and invigorated by 479 cultural performances by performers nominated through the country's Vande Bharatam dance competition. The cultural extravaganza's subject is "Nari Shakti," which will be performed by 326 female dancers, skillfully supported by 153 male dancers, who are all between the ages of 17 and 30. Through the use of the five elements of earth, water, air, space, and fire, they will perform classical, folk, and contemporary fusion dances that illustrate the "Power of Women."

Motorcycle Stunt

The Dare Devils squad from the Corps of Signals will perform an exhilarating motorcycle display as another highlight of the event. They will captivate the audience with a variety of formations, including a yoga demonstration.

Air Show

The parade's big finale and the most anticipated part, the Fly Past will feature an incredible air show by 45 Indian Air Force aircraft, one Indian Navy aircraft, and four Indian Army choppers. Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Su-30 MkI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, Dakota, LCH Prachand, Apache, Sarang, and AEW&C, as well as vintage and modern aircraft/helicopters, will roar in the skies above Kartavya Path, displaying various formations, including Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, and Amrit. The Rafale fighter aircraft will execute the final "vertical Charlie" manoeuvre.

The people will also witness a number of unique activities, including the Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance Festival, Vande Bharatam 2.0, Veer Gatha 2.0, Bharat Parv, School Band Performance at NWM, Anamorphic Projection, and Drone Show.