Last Updated:

Nation Says #CantBlockMyHighway As Protesting Farmers Renew Blockade Tactic

The farmers protest saw agitators block the Delhi-Haryana national highway which disrupted the lives of the common people and caused severe inconvenience.

General News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Farmers protest

The roads were blocked after the mahapanchayat at the Pipli grain market where Olympian Bajrang Punia was also present. (Image: Twitter/@RakeshTikaitBKU)


Why you're reading this: Haryana farmers Monday disrupted traffic on Kurkukshetra's Pipli blocking the Delhi-Haryana national highway. The farmers demand the Haryana government must pay Rs 6,400 per quintal for sunflower seeds and have claimed they are currently forced to sell produce below the minimum support price (MSP). The blocking of the highway triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many citizens questioning why the farmers were blocking roads.      

3 things you need to know

  • An ambulance carrying a pregnant lady was blocked on the highway due to the protests, an eyewitness said. 

  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has criticised the Kisan Union for politicising farmers' demands.  

  • Several farm leaders were detained when they blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway last week. 

Citizens say #CantBlockMyHighway as farmers' protest disrupts lives

The campaign #CantBlockMyHighway started by Republic has drawn the support of several citizens who tweeted slamming the agitators for disrupting the lives of common people. Many Twitter users called for strict action against those troubling the public and even demanded punishment for BKU leader Rakesh Tikait who was leading the blockade. 

"Troubling public should be considered as severely punishable offence (sic)," wrote one user. "It's abt time the host takes a strict  action against @RakeshTikaitBKU and his goons. He is causing a public nuisance to stay politically relevant (sic)" wrote another. 

READ | Farmers' union will continue to support wrestlers: Rakesh Tikait

The roads were blocked after the mahapanchayat at the Pipli grain market where Olympian Bajrang Punia was also present. In a tweet, Tikait said, "It was decided in the MSP Mahapanchayat at Pipli Grain Market that we will keep the highway closed till our demands are met. Therefore, the unit of all the states should keep an eye on Kurukshetra till advance notice and wait for the next order, this oppressive policy of the government will not be tolerated by the food providers of the country."

READ | Amit Shah tears into YSRCP govt in Andhra over alleged corruption & farmers' suicide

Earlier today, Tikait laid out the demands before the government which are to release the arrested farmer leaders and procure the sunflower seeds at MSP. Nine such leaders, including Gurnam Singh Charuni, the chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), were arrested last week under several charges including rioting and unlawful assembly.

READ | Wrestler Vinesh Phogat extends support to farmers protesting in Punjab's Patiala
READ | Haryana farmers hold mahapanchayat, disrupt traffic on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
First Published:
COMMENT