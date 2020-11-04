Nation Shocked At Arnab's Arrest: From Journalists To Rights Activists, Support Pours In

Journalists, rights activists were shocked at the brazen assault on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami followed by his arrest on Wednesday morning and condemned the 'blatant misuse of power' by the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government.

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically manhandled by Mumbai Police team inside his residence on #LIVE TV https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/foTqOpsOE4 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

OpIndia's Editor Nupur Sharma called the Maharashtra government's actions shameful and expressed shock over Arnab Goswami being assaulted by the police before being arrested. Author Ratan Sharada questioned the silence of the BJP and their inability to protect the freedom of the press. National Commission for Women (NW) chief Rekha Sharma noted that the right to speak and the right to express had been trampled in the state of Maharashtra. IDMA co-founder and Goa Chronicle Editor-in-Chief Savio Rodrigues labeled the attack on Arnab Goswami as the death of democracy and vowed to extend unending support to Arnab and Republic.

Arnab assaulted and arrested by the Mumbai police. @republic Truth will prevail. — Savio Rodrigues ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@PrinceArihan) November 4, 2020

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

#ParamBirLatestPlant | Viewers, if you come to my office you will see this piece of paper framed. This is the first week of ratings when Republic was launched. It tells me that we live on the blessings of the people, you cannot get that with a hawala transaction: Arnab pic.twitter.com/ozF6BtGS6v — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2020

