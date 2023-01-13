Nation Wants To Grow: Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava Talks To Arnab Goswami

On the latest edition of Republic's Nation Wants To Grow 2.0, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki talked at length about India's growth trajectory with the automobile industry in focus. In conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Srivastava highlighted that India's growth story has been a 'great one', especially in the last 10-15 years when the country climbed up the ranks in terms of economic strength and volume.

Srivastava said, "With the economic growth, the per capita income is increasing, and we have seen great infrastructure being developed. While we may not be world-class yet, we are moving towards that. Going forward, I can only say there's a lot of optimism. In fact, I was reading a report very recently, and as far as the positive sentiments of the consumers are concerned, India ranks as the number one economy in the world."

'Risks in 1981-82 to now...'

Recollecting the dynamics in 1981-82, the year of the inception of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, formerly known as Maruti Udyog Limited, Srivastava underlined that back then, the Indian Per Capita Income was less than 500 Dollars.

"We had a huge section Below the Poverty Line (BPL). We had limited infrastructure, whether it was ports or roads. So as far as car manufacturing was concerned it was thought that it was the domain of very rich people, very rich people buy cars and in fact, you will be surprised to know that there were only two manufacturers of cars, Hindustan Motors and Premiere Padmini," said Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, adding that the total production in the early 80s was pegged at 40,000 to 45,000 cars annually.

Taking pride in calling the Maruti Suzuki group the trailblazers of the 'Make In India' concept, he said, "We were actually the people who developed and localised the industry, which helped us get the volumes and of course, I would say around the mid-90s when there was more liberalization and the consumerism also flourished, we had very good economic growth and suddenly we found the market, which is very big. So, from 40,000 a year, today, this financial year that we just completed, the industry in passenger vehicles sold 38 lakh vehicles. "

The story of the first Maruti Suzuki 800 DIA 6479

Talking about the first Maruti Suzuki 800, number DIA 6479, being restored to glory, Srivastava highlighted how it was bought by one Harpal Singh, a resident of Green Park.

"So, we approached him multiple times, I think it was in 2003-2004, and we said can you give us back this car and he refused, saying 'As long as I am alive, I am going to use this car'. I think he died sometime in 2010, and he did not give us the car and later on, we persuaded the family that can you give us back the car. They, you know, gracefully agreed and so we got the car. It's standing in our brand center," the Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki revealed.

Is not 40-45% of the market share enough? Why 50%?

When asked about Maruti Suzuki, which presently holds 40-45 per cent of the market share, eyeing 50 per cent in automobiles, Srivastava, "We are paranoid about performance, we are paranoid about volumes and we are paranoid about market share but most importantly, we are paranoid about customer satisfaction. So, unlike most other manufacturers, the first measure that we look at every day is not how many bookings came. It is what is our customer satisfaction score. We have a system taking feedback based on which score is generated. That score is flashed every day."

Ever-changing buying criteria

On the changing buying criteria, an issue Srivastava claimed Maruti Suzuki has been grappling with since a long time, he gave a before and after picture. "Earlier, customers' buying criteria was largely the cost of acquisition, which is price, efficiency, after-sales maintenance cost, and peace of mind.

Today the buying criteria for many people is not the price. it is not fuel efficient. Those are factors anyway but the major criteria for some categories of people in design, it is about the feature, it is about technology," said the Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, moving forward to explain the emergence of NEXA.