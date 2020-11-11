National Bravery Awardee Files Petition Over Arnab Goswami's Arrest; Demands Investigation

Extending support towards Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, National Bravery Awardee Zen Sadavarte has filed a petition to Supreme Court. The 12-year old in his letter highlighted the conspiracy and misuse of powers by the Government and violation of human rights.

There has been widespread outrage and protests being held globally against the manner in which Arnab Goswami was manhandled, dragged, and illegally arrested from his residence in a 2018 case which was reopened by the state Police without the prior approval of the court as the case was duly closed by the court of law in 2019.

In his letter, he termed Arnab's arrest to be a conspiracy triggered as a counterblast to his incredible work of disclosing the flaws of the government and talking against certain political grand influencers.

"My goal is to have written to this Mother Body of law is to press for relief and for seeking justice for Arnab Goswami, a man who works diligently as a part of the 4th estate- The Media, and is the Editor-in-Chief for a well-known News Network named ‘Republic’ Even after the case in which Arnab had been accused of being involved in a suicide had been closed by the Court of Law in April 2019; The questions then arise to where were these dead people for so long years? Why have they suddenly just woken up? This conspiracy is triggered as a counterblast to Arnab's incredible work in disclosing the flaws of the government and talking against certain political grand influencers," the letter read.

Zen Sadavarte further asserted this witch hunt to be the 1st step into stopping the voice of the 4th estate (media) through conspiracy. He further hoped that this step shouldn't turn into the horrors of censorship that was a source of hiding the evils of the government. Furthermore, he requested the Apex Court to relieve Arnab from custody and investigate the conspiracy to make sure that the ones involved in this are punished.

Arnab moves Supreme Court for bail

Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his bail plea on Monday. The hearing is currently underway. Refusing to grant bail, the bench of Bombay High Court led by Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday had directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was filed on Monday, the Alibag Sessions Court will have to pass judgement on the plea by Friday.

While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench had clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. However, it held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

