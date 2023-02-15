National Capital Shocker! Youth Allegedly Stabbed To Death, 3 Detained

Quick links:
Image: Delhi shocker! Youth stabbed to death (ANI)
A horrific video from the national capital of a man being fatally stabbed following a brawl caused by road rage has surfaced on the internet.
The deceased identified as Sahil Malik was riding a bike when it touched the minibus driver near Delhi’s Nangloi metro station. The deceased’s brother however suffered a minor injury.
“My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him,” said Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased.
The deceased's uncle added that the Police were unhelpful when they requested assistance.
“Vishal left his bike there & managed to escape. He went to Nangloi PS & sought help but the police didn't help him. Later he called his brother Sahil & asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with a knife & he died on the spot,” he added.
Three people have been apprehended, and questioning is underway. Raids are being conducted to find other accused.