National Civil Services Day: Maha CM Lauds Officials

The administration and the government were a team that worked for the welfare of the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Speaking at an award function to mark National Civil Services Day, Shinde lauded the efforts of civil servants for the development of the state.

Shinde said his government was an all-inclusive regime for all-round development of the state and the bureaucracy was ensuring expeditious implementation of welfare decisions being taken.

"Recently, the state saw hailstorm, unseasonal rains, which causes distress to farmers, but you have been continuing your good work of providing relief irrespective of opposition criticism,'' the CM said.