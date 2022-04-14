National Conference condemns killing of Rajput driver in J-K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of driver Satish Kumar Singh, a Rajput, in a terror attack in Kulgam.

In a joint statement, NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah said brutality has no place in any emancipated society.

Singh, 50, was shot dead at his home on Wednesday evening, amid a string of targeted attacks on members of minority communities in Kashmir Valley.

The NC leaders termed the incident unfortunate and urged the police to investigate the case and nab the culprits.

They also expressed unison with the bereaved family and prayed for fortitude to them and peace for the deceased. PTI SSB SSB KVK KVK