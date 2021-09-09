Last Updated:

National Conference Leader TS Wazir Found Dead In Delhi, Omar Abdullah Condoles Demise

A team of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police has reached the national capital and are on their way to the late National Conference leader's residence. 

National Conference (NC) leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. The 67-year-old's decomposed body was recovered from his flat in the Basai Darapur area of West Delhi, DCP (West) Urvija Goel confirmed to news agency ANI.  A team of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police has reached the national capital and are on their way to the late NC leader's residence. 

Sources in the J&K Police have stated that as per preliminary investigation, T S Wazir passed away some 2-3 days ago. This has also been confirmed by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah who recalled meeting Wazir a few days ago in Jammu. The late leader's family members have reached Delhi. His body has been sent for post-mortem, as per the latest reports.

Omar Abdullah condoles demise

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his condolences over the demise of T S Wazir. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah stated that he was 'shocked' by the news and did not realise that the meeting between the two, just days ago, would be their last. 

On September 2, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had called for a meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu. The affairs of the JKNC were discussed with senior leaders in detail during the meeting. The discussion was also attended by TS Wazir along with VP Omar Abdullah and other veteran party functionaries.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader TS Wazir was a former member of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council. Presently, he was heading the District Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee and the  Jammu & Kashmir Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF). 

(With Agency Inputs)

