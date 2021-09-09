National Conference Leader TS Wazir Found Dead In Delhi, Omar Abdullah Condoles Demise

National Conference (NC) leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. The 67-year-old's decomposed body was recovered from his flat in the Basai Darapur area of West Delhi, DCP (West) Urvija Goel confirmed to news agency ANI. A team of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police has reached the national capital and are on their way to the late NC leader's residence.

Sources in the J&K Police have stated that as per preliminary investigation, T S Wazir passed away some 2-3 days ago. This has also been confirmed by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah who recalled meeting Wazir a few days ago in Jammu. The late leader's family members have reached Delhi. His body has been sent for post-mortem, as per the latest reports.

The decomposed body of 67-year-old Trilochan Singh Wazir (former member of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council) has been found in a flat in Basai Darapur area of West Delhi, says DCP (West) Urvija Goel



Omar Abdullah condoles demise

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his condolences over the demise of T S Wazir. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah stated that he was 'shocked' by the news and did not realise that the meeting between the two, just days ago, would be their last.

On September 2, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had called for a meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu. The affairs of the JKNC were discussed with senior leaders in detail during the meeting. The discussion was also attended by TS Wazir along with VP Omar Abdullah and other veteran party functionaries.

Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/n78Q0tIPYr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2021

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader TS Wazir was a former member of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council. Presently, he was heading the District Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee and the Jammu & Kashmir Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF).

