National Crypto Scam Shocks The Country; SC Advocate Nappinai Says 'RBI Needs To Act'

The National Crypto scam exposed by Republic TV had a huge impact on thousands of honest Indians whose hard-earned money was swindled by fintech Apps. 

The National Crypto scam exposed by Republic TV had a huge impact on thousands of honest Indians whose hard-earned money was allegedly swindled by fintech Apps. The Apps which purportedly received funds from China and Hong Kong exploited the vulnerability of the people as the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill. They sanctioned instant loans to people at a very high interest and recovered the sum within a short period by using intimidatory tactics. Fintech firms illegally parked a large portion of the profits in offshore accounts through cryptocurrency exchanges thereby harming the economy.

Speaking to Republic TV on this financial expose, journalist and BJP member Savio Rodrigues opined, "What is most important to look at is the China connection with these particular loan Apps. In August 2020, there was a gentleman by the name of Luo Sang who the ED had taken under the scanner and was investigating him. At that point in time, he took the name of Charlie Peng who was posing as a national from Manipur. He had a PAN card and Aadhaar card and set up 4 companies in India. You have these people who come from China and have Aadhaar cards and PAN cards. They set up companies over here." 

Maintaining that the scam was worth more than Rs.1000 crore, he added, "During the COVID period, when people were not having access to money, they were going through these online Apps for loans. They started taking a lot of money from these Apps not realising that most of these connections were in China. A 1000 crore is the mere tip of the iceberg. I personally see this as being over Rs.10000-15000 crore worth of scam in the loan Apps space and the cryptocurrency space. The problem is that they don't come under any regulatory body at this point in time and there is no focused attempt on cracking down on such illegal means of providing loans and harassing people." 

Supreme Court advocate N S Nappinai also weighed in on this scam and stressed the need for the RBI to take corrective steps regarding this assuming that the consumers are not well informed. She said, "Criminals have been very innovative in taking advantage of the financial crisis that people were going through. And we have seen a lot of different financial scams that have come up. This is by far the worst".

The Cyber Saathi Foundation founder noted, "This is not just about taking people's money away or scamming them but also harassing and intimidating them to take away their personal data, privacy and dignity. And to threaten them with the same data which they are siphoning out from the devices of the victims is really unacceptable". This is something that RBI needs to act on". She also called for framing easy remedial measures which the aggrieved customers can avail of. 

