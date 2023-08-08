National Dental Commission Bill Provides For Live National Register Of Licensed Dentists: Health Ministry

The National Dental Commission (NMC) Bill, 2023 provides for an online and live national register of licensed dentists and the establishment of an advisory council with representation from all states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha passed the NMC Bill earlier on Tuesday, completing the parliamentary procedure for the proposed legislation. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on July 28.

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare quality and aligning dental education with global standards, Parliament has passed the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

The proposed legislation underscores the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of dental care for its citizens, it said.

It introduces a "groundbreaking" regulatory framework by establishing the National Dental Commission (NDC) that will replace the existing Dental Council of India (DCI) and repeal the Dentists Bill, 1948, it added.

The proposed legislation envisions a complete overhaul of the dental education and profession landscape to bring it on par with international benchmarks.

The Bill also mandates the formation of state or joint dental councils. This structure aims to decentralise authority and enhance effective regulation, the statement said.

It will empower three distinct autonomous boards -- Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board, Dental Assessment and Rating Board (DARB), and Ethics and Dental Registration Board (EDRB).

These boards will carry out specific functions, contributing to a comprehensive regulatory framework, the ministry said.

The proposed legislation will introduce a fixed tenure for the chairperson, members and secretary of the commission with no possibility of reappointment.

The NDC Bill emphasises promotive and preventive dental care services and focuses on fostering the soft skills necessary for career advancement among dentists and dental auxiliaries, according to the ministry.

Recognising the importance of collaboration and research, it will encourage partnerships with the industry and institutions to promote advancements in dental research.

It also emphasises the integration of cutting-edge technology into dental education.

The NDC Bill provides for maintaining an online and live national register of licensed dentists and dental auxiliaries. Furthermore, it establishes a dental advisory council with representation from all states and union territories to ensure comprehensive insights and guidance, the ministry said.

The NDC will be led by a "selected" regulator. This entails the appointment of the NDC chairman and members through a merit-based selection process conducted by a committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, it said.

The proposed legislation will facilitate joint sittings with relevant statutory bodies, including National Medical Commission, Pharmacy Council of India, Indian Nursing Council, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, National Commission for Homeopathy, and National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions.

It will empower the NDC to frame guidelines for fee determination for 50 per cent of seats in private dental colleges and deemed universities. Additionally, within a year of the enactment of the proposed legislation, all state governments will establish state or joint dental councils, the ministry said.

The proposed National Dental Commission Act, 2023 is poised to usher in vital regulatory reforms in the dental education sector, it said.

It champions transparency, accountability and professionalism to safeguard the interests of the public.

By promoting affordable oral healthcare availability and boosting the employability of Indian dental professionals globally, the commission is set to enhance both domestic and international dental care standards, the statement said.