National Doctors Day: PM Modi Lauds Efforts Of Doctors On Dr BC Roy's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his respect for the healthcare community and lauded the contribution of the nation's doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a clip from his recent Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating National Doctors Day dedicated to the birth anniversary of the nation's great physician and statesman Dr B. C Roy. We are grateful for the contribution of the doctors during Corona times. Without bothering about their own life, our doctors have taken care of us. That's why National Doctor's Day becomes even more special."

PM Modi also quoted one of the most respected figures in the world of medicine- Hippocrates and said, "Wherever the art of medicine is loved there is also a love of humanity. Doctors can take care of us with this power of love and it becomes our responsibility that we express our gratitude with the same love and encourage them."

The PM also shared an incident of a boat ambulance service that has been started by a boat owner in Srinagar's Dal Lake. "The service has been started by Srinagar's Shri Tariq Ahmad Patloo Ji. Awareness campaigns are also conducted from the ambulance, the endeavour is to ensure that people take all precautions including wearing masks."

On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.



Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago.

National Doctors Day

National Doctors' Day is marked on July 1 in India as a tribute to acclaimed physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. Doctors have put themselves at the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and have risked their lives to save the nation. According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), a total of 798 doctors lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic. The highest deaths were recorded from Delhi, which was followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the medical fraternity on the occasion and acknowledge their service to humanity today.