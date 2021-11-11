National Education Day: PM Modi, Om Birla & Others Pay Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the country's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other top leaders paid respect to him and called his participation in the freedom movement "inspiring." To commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India celebrates "National Education Day" on November 11, every year.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society."

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant encouraged people to "adopt modern, futuristic Education practices" on the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad. He wrote on Koo, "The #NationalEducationDay is celebrated to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of India’s First Education Minister #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad. Let us commit ourselves to adopt modern, futuristic Education practices for the better future of the students."

Union Minister Niti Gadkari on Koo wrote, "Tributes to the first education minister of independent India Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary. Happy National Education Day." (roughly translated)

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on Koo, "Education given from the heart can bring revolution in the society." Tributes to the famous Indian freedom fighter, great educationist and country's first education minister Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary. Hearty congratulations to all the respected teachers and students of the country and the state on the occasion of 'National Education Day." (roughly translated)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote on Koo, "Tributes to freedom fighter and country's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary. On #NationalEductionDay being celebrated in his memory today, we reiterate our resolve to bring the light of education to every child." (roughly translated)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet included Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as the first minister of education. From 1947 to 1958, he served as India's education minister. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a true freedom fighter and reformer. He was a well-known academic who was dedicated to the development of the country through education. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is credited with establishing the IITs and other important Indian institutions. The goal of National Education Day 2021 is to raise public awareness about the value of education and literacy.

