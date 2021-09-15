National Engineers Day: Who Is Sir M Visvesvaraya? Here's All You Need To Know

Every year on September 15, India celebrates National Engineers Day to honour the country’s finest engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Popularly known as Sir MV, Visvesvaraya is renowned for his achievements in the field of engineering. His ideas, vision, and way of thinking are admired by many to date. The nation celebrates the day in his honour by remembering the mastermind along with his many works.

Who is Sir M Visvesvaraya?

Engineers Day 2021 marks the 160th birth anniversary of the scholar. Born in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, Sir MV dedicated his entire life of nearly 102 years in the service to the nation. Having completed his school education in his hometown, Sir MV went on to pursue his higher education in Madras. He completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras. However, later he pursued civil engineering at the College of Science in Pune.

Later, Sir MV was offered the position of Dewan of Mysore State. Interestingly, he called his entire family and made them promise not to seek any favours from him once he becomes Dewan before taking up the position. Having served the nation with the utmost of his skills, Sir MV was awarded the Bharat Ratna. The Dewan of Mysore was known for his impeccable honesty, integrity, and high character and have played a significant role in many engineering projects including the construction of the famous Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore.

Where is Engineers Day celebrated?

National Engineers Day is celebrated every year to remember M Visvesvaraya. Apart from India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania also celebrates the day to honour the pioneer engineer’s innovations. Besides being a respectable engineer, Visvesvaraya is also known as the builder of modern India, visionary, scholar, planner and statesman. Having spent his entire life working relentlessly, giving speeches on varied subjects and writing books, Sir MV also bestowed qualities of courage, patience and forethought to generations that followed. Around his 100th birthday, when he was asked about his longevity, he said, “Death called on me long ago but found me not at home and went away.” But, on April 12, 1962, Sir MV peacefully bid goodbye to the world.

Works of M Visvesvaraya

During his career, Sir MV undertook many complex projects and delivered remarkable infrastructural results. The Bharat Ratna awardee had patented and installed an irrigation system with water floodgates at the Khadakwasala reservoir near Pune to raise the food supply level and storage to the highest levels know as ‘block system’ in 1903 that was also installed at Gwalior’s Tigra Dam and Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam. The KRS dam became one of the largest reservoirs in Asia at the time. In the year 1906-07, the government of India had sent him to Aden to study the water supply and drainage systems. He was instrumental in developing a system to protect Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion and even built flood resistance systems around cities. The innovations Sir MV introduced to the world of engineering is still followed by many.

