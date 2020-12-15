National Family Health Survey: India's Population Stabilizing, Total Fertility Rate Drops

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for 22 States/Union Territories (UTs) of the First Phase of the 2019-20 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). The factsheets of key indicators showed a decline in Total Fertility Rates (TFR) and the replacement level of fertility has been achieved in 19 out of 22 states. Moreover, the use of modern methods of contraception has also increased in almost all States/UTs.

READ | High Prevalence Of Malnutrition, Genetic Disorders, Infections Among Tribals Concerning: Harsh Vardhan

The key results from the State/UT factsheets:

The Total Fertility Rates (TFR) has further declined since NFHS-4 in almost all the Phase-1 States and UTs. The replacement level of fertility (2.1) has been achieved in 19 out of the 22 States/UTs and only 3 states viz. Manipur (2.2), Meghalaya (2.9) and Bihar (3.0) have TFR above replacement levels now.

Overall Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased substantially in most States/UTs and it is the highest in HP and WB (74%). Use of modern methods of contraception has also increased.

Unmet needs of family planning have witnessed a declining trend in most of the Phase-1 States/UTs. The unmet need for spacing which remained a major issue in India in the past has come down to less than 10% in all the States except Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Full immunization drive among children aged 12-23 months has recorded substantial improvement across States/UTs/districts. More than two-third of children are fully immunized in all the States and UTs except Nagaland, Meghalaya and Assam. In almost three-fourths of districts, 70% or more children aged 12-23 months are fully immunized against childhood diseases.

The percentage of households with improved sanitation facility and clean fuel for cooking has increased in almost all the 22 States/UTs over the last four years (from 2015-16 to 2019-20).

Women’s empowerment indicators portray considerable improvement across all the States/UTs included in Phase 1. Considerable progress has been recorded between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5 in regard to women operating bank accounts. For instance, in the case of Bihar the increase was to the tune of 51 percentage point from 26% to 77%. More than 60% of women in every state and UTs in the first phase have operational bank accounts.

However, more than half of the children and women are anaemic in 13 of the 22 States/UTs. It has also been observed that anaemia among pregnant women has increased in half of the States/UTs compared to NFHS-4.

READ | 'Ayushman Bharat Has Completely Revolutionised Country's Healthcare System': Harsh Vardhan

These 22 Phase-I States/UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, West Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Island, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadweep, while the fieldwork in the remaining 14 (Phase-II) States/UTs is currently under progress, according to the statement released by the Health Ministry. The national-level indicators including most of the SDG health indicators are expected to be available by June-July 2021.

READ | Harsh Vardhan Addresses DST-CII Tech Summit 2020; Says 'science Has Been Mankind's Savior'

READ | Govt Supporting Hundreds Of Projects In Fight Against Coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan