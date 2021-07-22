National Flag Adoption Day: Politicians Quote Importance Of Tiranga In India's Freedom

Every year on July 22, National Flag Adoption Day is observed in India to celebrate the country's freedom and pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Indian flag in its current form was designed by Pingali Venkayya that was unanimously adopted on July 22, 1947, during the meeting of the Constituent Assembly. The Tricolour flag was approved ahead of India's independence from the British on August 15, 1947. Many politicians celebrated the day quoting the importance of the National flag of India as it spreads the sense of brotherhood.

Today marks the day when our National Flag was adopted. A day that deserves the utmost significance as our flag is the epitome of our national pride.

A big salute to our Tiranga 🇮🇳#FlagAdoptionDay — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 22, 2021

On this day in 1947, the Indian National Flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oSKMkj7KFu — S.Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) July 22, 2021

Greetings to all fellow Indians on #FlagAdoptionDay.



On July 22, 1947, the tricolor flag with Dharma Chakra was adopted as the National Flag of Independent India. pic.twitter.com/HgN6nm4uYG — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 22, 2021

Greetings to all on National Flag Adoption Day.

The Tricolor represent Patriotism, Honor & reaffirms the belief in Liberty, Justice & Nation's unity.#FlagAdoptionDay pic.twitter.com/nl8byRNNJm — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) July 22, 2021

Salute to the Indian Flag, as it was adopted on this day. #FlagAdoptionDay pic.twitter.com/H7vh5cY1sD — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 22, 2021

On the occasion of National Flag Adoption Day, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, shared on Twitter, "Greetings to all the countrymen on National Flag Adoption Day. Our national flag tricolour, a symbol of sacrifice, sacrifice, peace and unity, is the inspiration for our selfless service to the nation".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wrote on Twitter, "Greetings on National Flag Adoption Day! The pride of India, the Tricolor was adopted by the Indian Constitution on this day in 1947".

Former Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan also wrote, "To all the countrymen, FlagAdoptionDay Hearty congratulations and best wishes! On this day in 1947, the Indian tricolour #nationalflag was adopted. Our national flag, a symbol of peace, inspires us to sacrifice, sacrifice and always move forward on the path of prosperity and development".

Significance of Indian National Flag

The National flag of India consists of three colours, saffron, white, and green. The Tricolour represents the importance of patriotism and conveys the message of ‘unity in diversity' among India’s citizens irrespective of their caste, religion, and gender.

Mahatma Gandhi had explained the importance of the flag and had said, "A flag is a necessity for all nations. Millions have died for it. It is no doubt a kind of idolatry that would be a sin to destroy. For, a flag represents an Ideal The unfurling of the Union Jack evokes in the English breast sentiments whose strength it is difficult to measure. The Stars and Stripes mean the world to the Americans. The Star and the Crescent will call forth the best bravery in Islam."

