National Gallery Of Australia To Return 14 ‘looted’ Artworks Worth $3 Million To India

The National Art Museum of Australia will return another 14 artworks to India. The artworks were acquired by the National Gallery of Australia from art dealer Subhash Kapoor between 1989-2009. The collection of artworks include bronze and stone sculptures, a painted scroll and photographs, ANI cited The Sydney Morning Herald report.

Australia to return artworks to India

According to ANI, the artworks which will be handed over to the Indian government are worth around $3 million. The National Art Museum of Australia concluded that the artworks were stolen and illegally exported. This is the fourth time that the National Gallery of Australia will return artworks that it bought from art dealer Subhash Kapoor, who is awaiting trial after being accused of running a smuggling ring for artefacts. Nick Mitzevich, director of the National Gallery of Australia revealed that Subhash Kapoor has demonstrated that his business practices were not ethical.

"As a 21st-century institution one needs to look at the much wider ramifications of decision-making and we need to balance the legal requirements with the ethical," ANI quoted Mitzevich as saying. "We have a framework that I think strikes an appropriate balance," he added.

The Indian High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra has welcomed the decision of the National Art Museum of Australia. In a tweet, Vohra said that India is grateful to Australia and the National Gallery of Australia for their decision to return the "extraordinary pieces of art to India." Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Vohra said that the government of India is grateful to Australia for the extraordinary act of goodwill and friendship gesture. He added that these extraordinary pieces of art will be well received by the people and the Government of India.

