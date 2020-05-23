National Green Tribunal Office Sealed After An Officer Tests Coronavirus Positive

An official posted at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been found Coronavirus positive on Saturday. The office has been sealed thereafter. Informing about the positive case, Ashu Garg, Registrar General, NGT, told news agency ANI that the official had last attended office on May 19 and is presently hospitalized. He said that the officer was posted in the General Administration section of the NGT office in New Delhi. He added that all staff who had come in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"All necessary protocols are being followed. Contact tracing is in progress and high-risk contacts shall be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The NGT (PB) premises shall remain under deep sanitization and with effect from May 23, 2020, no officer/staff/lawyers/litigants/public shall be permitted to have access to the NGT (PB) premises. The further decision shall be taken as per the advice of health authorities on May 25, 2020," a notification issued by the tribunal said.

The NGT had earlier issued instructions regarding its functioning stating that the Chairperson, Members, and officers (Deputy Registrars and above) will attend the Office with 100 percent attendance. As for the remaining staff, up to 33 percent of the strength will physically attend the office as separately notified from time to time, the NGT had said.

According to the office order issued by the NGT, the section heads/in charge of all sections shall prepare rosters of staff required to attend office physically by rotation and the staff members not required to present physically at the office. It had said that only online filing (e-filing) of cases will be allowed and no physical filing is permitted.

COVID-19 in Delhi

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday in the biggest single-day spike. The total number of cases in the city now stands at 12,319. As many as 5,897 patients in Delhi were discharged or migrated so far, while there are 6,214 active cases, the Delhi health department said. Six new COVID-19 containment zones were declared in Dwarka and Kapashera area of southwest Delhi.

(with ANI, PTI inputs)