National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh Revises COVID Vaccination Strategy; Details Here

The National Health Mission (NHM), Himachal Pradesh on Saturday revised its COVID vaccination strategy and it will be implemented from July 19, Monday. In a letter, the strategy has been briefed to the authorities for implementation. Also, the same strategy has been provided to the deputy commissioners and chief medical officers.

National Health Mission's revised vaccination strategy

In a letter addressed to all the district administrators and authorities, the National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh has revised its vaccination strategy for the state and made several changes, reported ANI.

The letter says, "Single session for 18+ category will be created on daily basis for all working days. Sessions must be published between 12 pm and 1 pm, minimum one day before."

"In supersession to the official letter regarding extension of vaccination strategy from July 14, 2021, revised COVID vaccination strategy has been formulated, which will come into effect from 19th July 2021 onwards,'' the letter added.

Therefore, now according to the strategy, single sessions will be created every day on the Co-WIN app for most of the people except for tribal areas and underprivileged people. This step will enhance session visibility for the public. The ratio of Online, Onsite slots may be decided by the district authority based on previous experience of session booking. Also, the session capacity and the number of sessions will be planned as per the vaccine availability.

The letter also states that the districts may publish sessions for urban areas with minimal session capacity to limit online session booking based on previous experience requirements in consultation with district administration.

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India

According to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry, more than 41.69 crore vaccine dose has been provided by the Central government to the states and union territories. The vaccines are provided through the government's free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category. Also, it has been said that more 18,16,140 doses are yet to be provided.

Furthermore, the recovery rate has improved to 97.31% followed by 19 crore vaccine doses has been as administered by the age group of 18 to 44. COVID-19 testing rates are being increased as a country goes through the threat of a third wave of coronavirus.

(Source: PTI)