National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Summoned By ED For 2nd Round Of Questioning On July 26

After being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case on Thursday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has been summoned once again on July 26. Earlier, the second interrogation was scheduled to be on July 25, however, it has now been revised.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for three hours. In those three hours, sources informed Republic that she was unwell and wasn't able to answer certain questions from the ED officials and kept mum. In response to certain queries, the leader wasn't able to speak because of throat pain, sources added.

Sources also informed that the Member of Parliament produced multiple documents before the ED officials, however, they were not satisfied with the responses. Further, she was asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of money worth Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India and how the latter acquired the power from AJL and also about loans given to AJL to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc. According to sources, she was found not clued in about the transactions.

Sonia Gandhi grilled by ED in National Herald case

As Sonia Gandhi was grilled by the ED on Thursday, Republic TV accessed inside details of the probe into the National Herald case. Sources & case docs revealed, "It is proved from the investigation by the Income Tax Department that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth of more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating M/S Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is surprising to note that the whole process of takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty."

Sources added, "The Income Tax Department has levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore accrued to the Gandhi family through this farudulent transaction."