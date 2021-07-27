National Institutes Of Food Technology Bill 2021 Passed In LS; Min Calls It 'historic'

In the latest development, the Parliament, on Monday, July 26, passed the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 making food technology institutions from Haryana and Tamil Nadu of 'national importance.' The institutions include- Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Kundali, Haryana and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology(IIFPT) in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu . The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in its press release, termed the decision as 'historic.

Union Minister of Food Processing, Pashupati Paras congratulated students through his Twitter handle.

लोकसभा में आज, राष्ट्रीय खाद्य प्रौद्योगिकी, उद्यमिता और प्रबंध संस्थान विधेयक, 2021 (निफ्टेम विधेयक, 2021) को पारित किया गया।

इस विधेयक के पारित होने पर इससे जुड़े हर व्यक्ति को बधाई देता हूँ और साथ ही खाद्य प्रसंस्करण से जुड़े छात्रों को भी बधाई देता हूँ। @MOFPI_GOI — PASHUPATI KR PARAS (@PashupatiParas) July 26, 2021

With the current move, these institutions are expected to start new, and innovative courses with excellent faculty and students.

Enhanced scope in food processing areas

The Minister also mentioned that these institutes will have curricular provisions related to food processing areas including cold chain technology, food bio nanotechnology which can help in filling the technological gap.

"Now they can open new centers anywhere in the country and abroad. Along with this, giving them the status of Institute of National Importance (INI) will also pave the way for the creation of skilled manpower," added the Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of NIFTEM, Dr. Chindi Vasudevappa said that "hereafter all efforts will be made to upgrade infrastructure, Human Resources, and lab facilities at par with IITs and IIMs". "Our students can be trained internationally in Food Science and Technology, being the only stand-alone University," added the Vice-Chancellor. The bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on March 15, 2021.

Centre to set up 2 lakh micro food processing enterprises

Meanwhile, as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, MoS for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday, July 23 said, the central government is introducing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up/upgradation of 2 lakh micro food processing enterprises. According to an official statement released by the food Ministry on Friday, "The enterprises can be set up or upgraded through credit linked subsidy during five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crores," read the statement. Food Minister also confirmed that the Central Scheme-PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) would provide all kinds of financial, technical, and business support to these enterprises.