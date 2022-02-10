National Interest Must Be Top Priority; Family, Caste Or Language Are Secondary: RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that one should always prioritize national interest above personal interests such as family, caste, community, or language. He was speaking at the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

"Remember priority should be 'Hindu interest', that is, national interest. Other interests such as language, caste are secondary. We will not engage in anything that instigates to fight within. We will live with dignity," Bhagwat stated.

"Our capability is such that nobody has the power to stand against us. They tried a lot to destroy us but to no avail. If we had to be finished, it would have happened in the last 1,000 years. It's them who have. Our 5000-year-old Sanatan Dharma is intact," he added.

We don't see diversity as difference: RSS chief

Bhagwat said, the entire world started talking about equality after the French Revolution, but in India, the message of equality has been spoken thousands of years ago and Ramanujacharya's message was also about equality of all.

"Though there is the diversity of the region, language, religion in the country, all are children of 'Bharat Mata' and this feeling has to be strengthened. We see oneness that has manifested itself in various forms. We appreciate diversity and don't see diversity as difference. We won't discriminate," he stated.

The RSS chief said saints at local levels should come together monthly and discuss how to educate masses on noble living and the same way, each family must sit together at least once a week to pray together, eat together and discuss the family and national values.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on the occasion.

PM Modi unveils 'State of Equality'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 inaugurated a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts. The 'Statue of Equality' commemorates Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste, and creed.

The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanujacharya.

(With inputs from agency)