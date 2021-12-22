National Mathematics Day: Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan On His Birth Anniversary

Every year on 22 December, India commemorates National Mathematics Day, which is the birth anniversary of the Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. This day is celebrated to promote awareness about the importance of mathematics and the contribution of Ramanujan in the world of mathematics. On 26 February 2012, the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan was declared as the National Mathematics Day. It has been observed annually on 22 December ever since.

The mathematics genius, Ramanujan was born in the Erode city of Tamil Nadu on 22 December 1887. He had a remarkable intuitive knowledge of mathematics from an early age. In 1911, he released his first paper, in which he developed his mathematical theories and in 1918, he became the second Indian to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in London, after Ardaseer Cursetjee. The fellowship is granted to recognised scientists and other contributors in the field of Science.

Interesting facts about Srinivas Ramanujan and his equations

Ramanujan accumulated around 3,900 results consisting of equations. One of his most prized discoveries was his infinite series for pi. This series serves as the foundation for many algorithms that are used in mathematics today.

He discovered innovative concepts for solving numerous difficult mathematical problems, which fueled the development of game theory, which is based on intuition and is remains unrivalled.

1729 is considered Ramanujan's number. It's the sum of the cubes of two numbers, 10 and 9. If 1000, which is the cube of 10 is added to 729, the cube of 9, the answer comes 1729. It is the smallest number that can be stated in two ways.

In 1976, George Andrews, who was American Mathematician found one of Ramanujan's notebooks in Trinity College's library, which was later turned into a book.

Significance of National Mathematics Day

The National Mathematics Day is significant because of Srinivasa Ramanujan's contribution to mathematics. Today, people all around the world are aware of his life and achievements. A film based on his life titled The Man Who Knew Infinity, starring Dev Patel as Ramanujan was released in 2015. It was based on Robert Kanigel's 1991 book of the same name.

