Minorities Commission Welcomes CAA, Kurian Says 'Justice Finally Done To Christians'

Amid the nation-wide Anti-CAA protests, the National Minorities Commission on Tuesday, December 17, issued a statement for welcoming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that "the law is good for Christians." The statement was issued by the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission, Geroge Kurian. It said that "Being a minority in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh should not be a disqualification for obtaining justice in India." Kurian further said that "the new law should be welcomed by everyone."

'Justice has been finally done to Christians'

In the statement, Kurian said, "The NCM is flooded with messages from Christian leaders of all denominations across the country welcoming the new legislation. They tell me justice has finally been done to Christians who are victims of draconian blasphemy laws, religious conversions and abductions." He further pointed out that the minorities in India are safe, unlike the minorities in the neighbouring countries. According to him, "The CAA does not affect the prospects of communities other than the six communities."

Read: IISC students stage sit in protests on campus against CAA

About CAA

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Act was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE updates: Fresh violence in Delhi; Metro stations shut

Nationwide protests against CAA

Several protests have erupted across the nation against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Initially, severe violent protests erupted in Assam and West Bengal. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, North and South 24 Parganas districts. Further, Assam has been witnessing violent clashes since Wednesday with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and so on. The internet services were also suspended in several districts of Assam.

Read: Senior Congress leaders condemn violent protests at Jamia University against CAA

Further, people protesting against the Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. On Sunday, the police claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. Further, students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. To show solidarity with the Jamia protesters and against the CAA, several students across the nation have started protesting.

Read: AASU stages Satyagraha against CAA, over 1000 protesters detained in Guwahati

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)