National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know

National Panchayati Raj Day is the national celebration that commemorates the Panchayati Raj Systems in India. It is celebrated every year on the 24th of April. The day is also marked to honour the passing of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1992. India has more than 6 lakh villages and is governed by the Panchayati Raj system which is one of the oldest governing bodies in the country.

The day was first celebrated in April 2010 to mark the decentralisation of power making it one of the most significant events in Indian history. As the event is around the corner, here we bring you more about the history, significance and theme of Panchayati Raj Diwas 2022.

National Panchayati Raj Day 2022 History

National Panchayati Raj day is celebrated to mark the historic day when the Constitution Act (73rd Amendment) was passed in the year 1992. However, it came into existence a year later on April 24, 1993. Therefore, every year, the day of decentralisation of power is celebrated all across the country.

National Panchayati Raj Day 2022 Significance

The day is of utmost significance as in the year 1957, a committee was established under the chairmanship of Balwantrai Mehta, that was aimed at bringing on reforms for the central power system. According to the committee's report, it recommended a decentralised Panchayati Raj hierarchy that included Gram Panchayat at the Village level, Panchayat Samiti at the Block level and Zila Parishad at the District level.

In 1959, Rajasthan became the first state, wherein the Panchayati Raj system was implemented. The system focused on empowering Panchayati raj institutions and also ensured developmental programmes for the people of the village.

National Panchayati Raj Day Theme 2022

Every year, the Prime Minister directly talks to the Gram Panchayat representatives and also takes a look at their progress report. Moreover, various village level functions, seminars, and other events take place. But this year, it will be celebrated without any theme.

This year’s highlight is going to be the award functions that will honour the best work of panchayats across the country for their contribution under the Panchayat Empowerment Accountability Incentive Scheme. Every year the Central government felicitates around 170 Panchayati Raj institutions on the National Panchayati Raj Day.

