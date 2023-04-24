National Panchayati Raj Day 2023: Theme, History And Significance

India celebrates the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 to mark the constitutional amendment that created Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in rural areas in 1993. On this day, PRIs came into existence after Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, came into force. It was brought for the third-tier governance in the country, after central and state governments.

This year's National Panchayati Raj Day is being celebrated around the theme of ‘Sustainable Panchayat: Building Healthy, Water Sufficient, Clean & Green Villages.’ The objective of this theme is to focus on promoting sustainable development works in rural areas by ensuring good health practices, availability of clean drinking water and a green environment.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a thread of Tweets consisting of information on how the Central government is empowering Panchayats and local bodies to ensure consistent and effective development of rural areas.

An informative thread on how we are empowering Panchayats and local bodies. https://t.co/h3bnYauWvJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2023

National Panchayati Raj Day: History

Dating back to ancient times, the Panchayati Raj system exists in India for a long time. For the first time, the Panchayats in rural areas of the country were seen during the Mauryan period, around 300 BCE. In independent India, the local self-governance system was introduced for the first time in 1959 by the central government led by Jawaharlal Nehru. However, the establishment of the system at a national level took place in 1993 with the 73rd Amendment to the Indian Constitution.

The amendment to the Constitution allowed the set up of a three-tier system of PRIs- village (Gram Panchayat), block (Panchayat Samiti) and district levels (Zila Parishad). To ensure consistent development works in the rural areas, the PRIs generate their part of the income from several sources- Taxes collected locally such as on water, State government grants in proportion to the land revenue and money for works and schemes assigned to the Parishads, and donations.

Significance of National Panchayati Raj Day

The day is significant as it highlights the local self-governance system and grassroots-level democracy in India. The PRIs hold massive importance when it comes to implementing government schemes in rural areas. It also ensures the equal participation of women and people from marginalised communities in the decision-making process. The Indian government in 2010, marked April 24 as the National Panchayati Raj Day after consultation with the states.

