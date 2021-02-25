National Security No Longer Limited To Military, Defense Capabilities: Home Secy

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at a police K9 seminar on Thursday opined that the gap between the internal security and the external threat is diminishing with each passing day, and went on to say that the national security was no longer limited to military and defense capabilities.

Bhalla said, "You are well aware that in today's time, national security on all levels has been our highest priority. Earlier, national security was limited only to military and defense capabilities, but now in today's time, it is no longer limited to that." "The gap between internal security and the external threat is decreasing. Terrorism, drug smuggling, and arms and ammunition have increased the scope of internal security," Bhalla added.

Adding value to his statement, he said that there are some organizations that operate outside of the country, that send money and train the terrorist,

Bhalla further highlighted the role played by soldiers in elections. "Apart from ensuring internal security, jawans also play important roles in election duties. Recently, the District Development Council(DDC) were held elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir and it was peaceful. The public also participated in a good number, while local police, Central Armed Police Forces(CRPFs), and the Army played an important role," he said.

Further, Bhalla went on to laud the K9 squad, and said, "Dog squads help provide support to our efforts. They have been at our side and will continue to remain. They have proved their contribution to defense and security."

"In order to promote the breeding operations, the dog squad has been increased at border posts and airports, he added.

Pointing out that earlier there were no steps issued for the evaluation of the Dog squad, Bhalla said last year an SOP was issued and initiated for this purpose by the Home Ministry. Giving surety, he said, "no stone has been left unturned in this direction,".

(Inputs from ANI)