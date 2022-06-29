National Statistics Day: History & All You Need To Know About Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

Every year, June 29 is celebrated as National Statistics Day to mark the birth anniversary of late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis and to honour his extraordinary contribution to economic planning and statistical development after the independence of India. The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation had announced on Tuesday that the main event for ‘Statistics Day; will be organised through physical-cum-virtual mode. The theme of Statistics Day, 2022 is ‘Data for Sustainable Development’, it said.

History of National Statistics Day

India is celebrating ‘National Statistics Day’ since 2007 when the government decided to honour the late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. He was born on June 29, 1893, in Calcutta and is known as the ‘father of Indian statistics’. In an outstanding discovery, he invented a formula to find the distance between a point and a distribution which is called ‘Mahalanobis Distance’ based on the measurements in multiple dimensions. The formula was significantly used in the field of cluster analysis and classification.

In other spheres that witnessed Mahalanobis’ contribution, as a member of the first Planning Commission of India. He established the Indian statistical Insitute (ISI) with a Statistical Laboratory set-up.

National Statistics Day: Objective

The objective of this Day is to create public awareness, especially in the younger generation by drawing inspiration from Professor (late) Mahalanobis about the role and importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation, noted the Union Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. It also added that on this occasion, the ministry “recognizes the outstanding contribution through high-quality research in the field of applied and theoretical statistics benefiting the official statistical system through awards instituted for this purpose.”

Who was Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis?

Born on June 29, 1893, in Calcutta, he eventually graduated from Presidency College in the same city in 1912. Subsequently, the scholar moved to England to study physics and mathematics at the University of Cambridge before he emerged as one of the most prominent figures in the post-independent era. Upon his return from England, Mahalanobis taught at the Presidency College for a couple of years and then established the Indian Statistical Institute in Calcutta in 1931.

He is also credited for establishing Nationa Sample Survey in 1950. The objective of the survey was to provide comprehensive socio-economic statistics. Additionally, he also set up the Central statistical Organisation to coordinate statistical activities in India. He remained a member of the Planning Commission of India until 1967 from 1955. Notably, the Planning Commission’s Second Five-Year Plan was dependent on Mahalanobis’ mathematical description of the Indian economy which was later known as the Mahalanobis model. He was awarded India’s highest honours, Padma Vibhushan in 1968.

