National Tourism Day 2022: Here Are Some Tourist Attractions In India Can't Be Missed

Every year on January 25, India commemorates National Tourism Day 2022 to raise public awareness about the importance of tourism and to respect the country's rich and diverse culture. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', organised by the Ministry of Tourism, is commemorating the day this year. 'Rural and Community Centric Tourism' is the topic of National Tourism Day this year. The purpose of commemorating the day is to raise public awareness of the nation's growing tourism sector and its economic significance.

Here are some of the tourist attractions in India which can not be missed.

Taj Mahal, Agra

Taj Mahal, which has been named one of the new seven wonders of the world has attracted millions of tourists around the world. The monument has been built out of white marble and faces the Yamuna River. It is a fusion of various features of Islamic design.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

With its snow-capped mountains, woods, lush green valleys, placid lakes, and agreeable climatic conditions, Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, offers a unique travel experience.

Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

The highest tiger population in India may be found in Jim Corbett National Park, India's first national park. Elephants, deer, leopards, bears, reptiles, and birds may all be found in the park, which is spread out over hills, meadows, and rainforests.

Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsar is known for the Golden Temple, which is the Sikhs' holiest site. The city also has the Jallianwala Bagh, which is a heartbreaking reminder of India's liberation struggle, with bullet marks still evident on its walls.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi is considered to be one of the holiest places in India. It is also known as Benaras and is rich in religious symbolism and history. Varanasi is home to a number of Hindu temples.

Red Fort, Delhi

The monument of Red Fort is approximately two kilometres long and is made of magnificent red sandstone. In 1648, Shah Jahan constructed the Red Fort as a display of Mughal dominance.

Gateway of India, Mumbai

The Gateway of India is Mumbai's most popular tourist attraction. It is 26 metres tall and overlooks the Arabian Sea. The monument, which was built completely of yellow basalt and concrete, is known for its Indo-Saracenic design.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a vibrant, colourful city steeped in history. The city's regal past may be seen in the palaces, forts and monuments, some of which are still home to the Royal family.

