National Tourism Day 2022: Here Is A List Of Some Of India's Most Iconic Monuments

Every year January 25 is observed as the National Tourism Day in India. Tourism plays an important part in the growth of a nation's economy. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development G Kishen Reddy took to Twitter to greet the countrymen on National Tourism Day. He tweeted, "Greetings to all on the National Tourism Day. Let's celebrate the #IncredibleIndia! Tourism is important to the nation's economy, Let us rise up & commit ourselves to promoting its sustainable development. This tourism day let's also resolve to focus on ‘Rural Tourism’." India is known for its cultural heritage and monuments like the Taj Mahal. Here is the list of a few of the famous historical monuments in India:

1. Taj Mahal in Agra

Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh is listed as one of the seven wonders of the world. The monument is on the right bank of the Yamuna River and is made using white marble. The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Shah Jahan to be built in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

2. Amer Fort in Jaipur

Located in Rajasthan, the Amer Fort is famous for its artistic style elements. Amer Fort has a courtyard, the Diwan-e-Aam, Jalebi Chowk, Sukh Niwas, temple. Amer Fort is divided into six separate but main sections each with its own entry gate and courtyard.

3. Charminar in Hyderabad

The Charminar is a monument located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It has become one of the most well-known tourist attractions of Hyderabad. The Charminar is also famous for its local markets that surround its structure. The historical monument has got its name from its structure as it consists of four minarets.

4. Red Fort in New Delhi

The Red Fort was the main residence of the Mughal Emperors. The fort was built by Emperor Shah Jahan. It has been granted the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Every year on 15 August, the Prime Minister hoists the Indian tricolour flag at the fort's main gate and delivers the speech from its ramparts.

5. Qutab Minar in New Delhi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Qutab Minar is a minaret in Mehrauli. The Qutub Minar consists of five stories of red and grey sandstone. It is one of the most famous tourist spots in the Capital of India.

6. Hawa Mahal in Jaipur

The Hawa Mahal is a palace in Jaipur built using red and pink sandstone. The structure was built by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. The Hawa Mahal was constructed in order to allow royal women to observe everyday life and festivals celebrated in the street below while being unseen from outside. The structure has 953 tiny windows also known as 'Jharokhas'.

7. Gateway of India in Mumbai

The Gateway of India is an arch-monument built in Mumbai. It is located opposite to the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel and overlooks the Arabian Sea. The Gateway of India is one of the most well-known tourist attractions in India.

8. India Gate in Delhi

Located at the eastern end of the Raj Ghat, the India Gate is a war memorial that stands for 90,000 soldiers of the British Indian Army who died between 1914 and 1921. It was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and was built during British rule.

9. Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka

Located in Karnataka, Gol Gumbaz is the most famous monument in Vijayapura. It is the tomb of Mohammed Adil Shah and the particular attraction in this monument is the central chamber, where every sound is echoed seven times. Gol Gumbaz complex includes a mosque, a Naqqar Khana, now it is used as a museum and the ruins of guest houses and it is surrounded by ornamental gardens.

Image: Pixabay