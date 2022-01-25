National Tourism Day 2022: Ten Best Tourist Places To Witness Snowfall In India In Winter

India is a country of diversity that allows people of all religions, castes, creeds to live together. In India, language, culture, beliefs and cuisines change every 50-100 km. The climate is also an important factor that attracts lakhs of tourists to visit India throughout the year. To commemorate the importance of the tourism industry, the Ministry of Tourism observes January 25 as "National Tourism Day". This year, the ministry is observing the day under the Central government's most touted ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’-- a great idea to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. On this day, let us explore some of the country's most magical places that attract lakhs of tourists to witness the snowy delight in the winter season.

10 best snowfall places to visit in India

1. Gulmarg: Amid this bone-chilling winter, tourists throng to the snowy wonderland. Among several places in Kashmir, Gulmarg is one of the favourite destinations for tourists. It has snowboarding, skiing, and different Gondola rides.

2. Pahalgam: It is a hill station situated in Jammu and Kashmir. Settled on the shores of a serene river, Pahalgam boasts picture-perfect scenery that appeases lakhs of travellers in winter.

3. Sonmarg: Also known as Sonamarag in Kashmiri, it is a hill station located in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sonmarg is an ancient gateway to the Silk Road that connects India and China. As the area is covered with snow, the valley is also called white gold.

4. Shimla: Among the most visited places in India, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla is one of the most lovable places that attract tourists in both summer and winter. In winter, people come here to enjoy snowfall and the rich culture of the Himalayan state. It is situated around 350 km from the national capital, Delhi. In Himachal Pradesh, Manali has a reputation as a backpacking centre and honeymoon destination is one of the favourite destinations for couples. Set on the Beas River, it’s a gateway for skiing in the Solang Valley and trekking in Parvati Valley. Tourists who come to visit Shimla also visit Kufri as it is a tiny hill station located just beside Shimla. It is famous for its trekking and hiking trails.

5. Mussoorie: It is about 35 kilometres from the state capital, Dehradun and 290 km north of the national capital, attracting lakhs of tourists during winter. People throng here with their families and friends to take a closure look at nature. The hill station is in the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan range.

6. Auli: In Uttarakhand, besides, Mussoorie, Auli is the best place if Jammu Kashmir's Gulmarg is too far for you. Surrounded by coniferous forest and Nanda Devi Mountains, apple orchards, beautiful old oaks, and staggering views of Himayalas make Auli a startling destination to spend winters.

7. Nainital: It is a Himalayan resort town in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand state. Formerly a British hill station, it’s set around Nainital Lake, a popular boating site with Naina Devi Hindu Temple on its north shore.

8. Tawang: It is known to have one of the biggest Buddhist monasteries in the world. It is situated 448 km northwest of state capital Itanagar. One can find culture, nature…everything in Tawang.

9. Ladakh: The Ladakh region in North India is the ultimate holiday destination in India. It is famous for breathtaking landscapes, crystal clear skies and the highest mountain passes. The union territory earns popularity for being the only cold desert in India apart from bordering the World's highest saltwater Lake Pangong Lake.

10. Lava: It is a town in the Kalimpong II CD block in the Kalimpong subdivision of the Kalimpong district in West Bengal. Located on the foothills of the Himalayas it is the only place in West Bengal to receive snowfall.

(Image: Twitter/@ashish_nanta)