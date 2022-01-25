National Tourism Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance And Events Scheduled

Every year National Tourism Day is celebrated across the country on January 25 to recognise India’s magnificence and spread awareness about the significance of tourism and its impact on the economy. The ministry of tourism is observing National Tourism Day under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a 75-week grand celebration to mark 75 years of India’s independence. This year’s theme for National Tourism Day is ‘Rural and Community Centric Tourism’.

History of the day

It was the year 1948 when a tourism traffic committee was first begun in India to promote tourism culture in the nation. In 1958, a tourism department was established under the Ministry of Tourism and Communication in India. For many years the government has been taking steps to help the tourism of the country grow. However, the exact year when the National Tourism Day was first started is not known.

The National tourism day is observed to create awareness amongst the global community so as to attract attention on India's tourist locations as well as its social, financial and cultural worth. As the country's tourism was deeply affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Tourism would be organizing seminars on this theme to showcase the diverse culture of our country so as to try and boost up our country's tourism.

On Monday, the tourism ministry unveiled the Indian Tourism Pictorial Quiz. The objective of the quiz is to showcase India’s varied tourism products, architecture, culture, and cuisine, and test the knowledge regarding the tourism opportunities available within the country.

Significance of the day

India is among the oldest civilisations in the world and offers diversity and multiculturalism. The country has a rich heritage and attractive places to visit, making it a popular tourist destination. The day is celebrated in the country to aware people of the growth prospects of the tourism sector and how it impacts India's economic development.

The day is thus dedicated to educating and informing the people of India about the importance of tourism in the country, and what role it plays for our economy. Every state in India has its own culture and diversity, which are promoted on this day.