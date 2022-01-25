National Tourism Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Greetings

India celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25 across the country to highlight the importance of tourism to the overall economy of the country. India's rich cultural heritage draws a wide range of international visitors and the country enjoys a unique position as a tourist destination due to its gorgeous landscapes and historical significance. This year, 'Rural and Community-Centered Tourism' is the theme of National Tourism Day.

On this day, people wish each other to highlight the importance of tourism. We have picked some of the wishes and messages that people can send their loved ones.

Happy national tourism day wishes and messages

Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world. Happy Tourism Day!

On the occasion of National Tourism Day, I wish that you are blessed with more and more holidays to see many more new places and create beautiful memories to cherish and leave footprints for others to follow.

Happy National Tourism Day to those who have turned into great storytellers with innumerable unforgettable memories of travelling.

Every year, travel to a place where you have never been before. Happy National Tourism Day!

Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of National Tourism Day.

Travel, to explore, to know, to learn! Happy National Tourism Day!

On this National Tourism Day, cheers to those who love to travel and observe the serene beauty of Nature.

On this wonderful occasion of National Tourism Day, I would like to congratulate all the people who are totally addicted to the beautiful art of travelling.

National tourism day WhatsApp status

Travel and change of place impart new vigour to the mind. Not all those who wander are lost. The journey is the destination. Investment in travel is an investment in yourself.

On this National Tourism Day, we must take a moment to appreciate the tour guides who live on tourism but can not afford it.

On this National Tourism Day, let us take a moment and appreciate the beauty of the earth that has been the driving force for numerous families who are based on the business of tourism.

The world is nothing but a book and travelling is the best way to read that book…. Those who do not travel miss the fun of reading this beautiful book…. Happy National Tourism Day to you.

Celebrating the heroes of the tourism industry who try their best to make us feel at home.

Image: Pixabay