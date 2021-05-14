National Tracking Platform To Determine Impact Of COVID Vaccines After Extended Dosage Gap

The Central Government is establishing a national tracking platform to determine the impact of vaccines against COVID-19 and the breakthrough infections that are likely to occur with complete and partial immunisation. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and the Union Health Ministry have accepted the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) to establish such a platform to examine the impact of jabs.

“The COVID-19 Working Group which is part of NTAGI has strongly recommended to urgently establish a national vaccine tracking platform to determine the impact of the COVID vaccine(s) and the breakthrough infections that are likely to occur among those with complete and partial immunisation," said Dr NK Arora, the INCLEN Trust chairperson who heads the COVID-19 Working Group.

In particular, the vaccine tracker will monitor the impact of increasing the dosing schedule of Covishield as the government on Thursday extended the gap between the two doses from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks amid a shortage of vaccine supply in the country.

Pregnant women may be offered the vaccine of choice

The current data harmonisation work of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other agencies can be utilised for setting up this facility to review ground realities on a real-time basis, the NTAGI has recommended. It also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the COVID-19 vaccine of their choice and that lactating women may be inoculated any time after delivery.

The NTAGI suggested that those suffering from Coronavirus should defer vaccination for six months after recovery. As per the existing protocols of the health ministry, an individual can take a vaccine four to eight weeks after recovery from COVID-19 and pregnant and lactating women are not to be administered the shots.

The NTAGI recommended that all pregnant women visiting for antenatal care (ANC) may be informed about the risks and benefits of both Covishield and Covaxin. Based on the information provided, a pregnant woman may decide her choice of the vaccine. An educational tool comprising information on the risk of COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, benefits associated with the vaccination and rare complications associated with vaccines like thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (with Covishield) may be developed.

In case individuals received the first dose of vaccine and contracted COVID-19 before the second dose, they should wait for 4 to 8 weeks after clinical recovery from the illness. Also, COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma may defer vaccination for three months from the day of discharge from hospital, the recommendations stated

Individuals having any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine, it added.

(With inputs from agency)