Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 'National Unity Day' addressed the nation and hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity. The Union Home Minister participated in the function in Kevadia -- took the oath and paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity before the parade began. Several athletes participated in the parade and ceremonies were held.

Amit Shah credits Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for India's Lakhshwadeep area:

"In the course of time, we forgot Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution towards Lakshwadeep. It was him who had immediately sent the Indian Army to Lakshwadeep as India received independence. After some time Pakistani ships had also reached Lakshwadeep, however, India had already unfurled the tricolour there. Today, the area of Lakshwadeep secures India's sea route," added Amit Shah.

'Sardar Patel synonym of fearless'

While describing Patel as a fearless personality, the Home Minister said that he raised the voice of farmers in front of the British and all his life.

"Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji had written a poem for Sardar Saheb – Patel is the watch of the country, Patel is the fearless tongue of the country. The inspiration given by Sardar Patel has done the work of keeping the country intact today. Today his inspiration has been successful in taking the country forward, keeping us united. After independence, while leaving, Britishers had conspired to divide into several pieces. Sardar Patel foiled that conspiracy & resolved to make Akhand Bharat," added Amit Shah.

'Attempts were made to forget Sardar Patel's contribution'

Further, hailing the Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Amit Shah said that attempts were made to hide his contribution but 'for how long clouds can hide the Sun'?