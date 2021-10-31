Last Updated:

'Fearless Patel' National Unity Day: Amit Shah Hails Sardar Patel For India's Unity, Support For Farmers

On National Unity Day which is celebrated on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, Amit Shah spoke on the leader's contribution towards keeping India united.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India


Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 'National Unity Day' addressed the nation and hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity. The Union Home Minister participated in the function in Kevadia -- took the oath and paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity before the parade began. Several athletes participated in the parade and ceremonies were held. 

Amit Shah credits Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for India's Lakhshwadeep area:

"In the course of time, we forgot Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution towards Lakshwadeep. It was him who had immediately sent the Indian Army to Lakshwadeep as India received independence. After some time Pakistani ships had also reached Lakshwadeep, however, India had already unfurled the tricolour there. Today, the area of Lakshwadeep secures India's sea route," added Amit Shah. 

 

'Sardar Patel synonym of fearless'

While describing Patel as a fearless personality, the Home Minister said that he raised the voice of farmers in front of the British and all his life. 

"Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji had written a poem for Sardar Saheb – Patel is the watch of the country, Patel is the fearless tongue of the country. The inspiration given by Sardar Patel has done the work of keeping the country intact today. Today his inspiration has been successful in taking the country forward, keeping us united. After independence, while leaving, Britishers had conspired to divide into several pieces. Sardar Patel foiled that conspiracy & resolved to make Akhand Bharat," added Amit Shah.

'Attempts were made to forget Sardar Patel's contribution'

Further, hailing the Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Amit Shah said that attempts were made to hide his contribution but 'for how long clouds can hide the Sun'?

"All his life Sardar Patel worked for the farmers but he never got what he deserved. After independence, he was not even honoured with Bharat Ratna or even any other recognition. But for how long clouds can hide the Sun? Today he has got the prestigious reward as well as the recognition with Statue of Unity sculpture. Any one Sardar is born in centuries, and that one Sardar keeps the light alive for centuries." mentioned Union Minister Amit Shah. 

READ | Amit Shah encourages chanting of Gayatri Mantra, says its gives energy & increases joy
READ | Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Uttarakhand, slams Congress for 'appeasement politics'
READ | Amit Shah arrives in Dehradun to launch BJP's election campaign ahead of Uttarakhand polls
READ | Congress & TMC slam Amit Shah for sharing stage with Ajay Mishra; term BJP 'anti-farmer'
READ | Amit Shah counters Opposition's Ram Mandir deadline taunts; promises 'skytouching temple'
Tags: National Unity Day, Amit Shah, Sardar Patel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND