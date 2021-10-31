National Unity Day: HM Shah, Yogi & Others Pay Tribute To 'Iron Man Of India' Sardar Patel

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country. The birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel is observed as National Unity Day since October 31, 2014. Many union ministers paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by highlighting his dedication to the unity and integrity of India. While President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Remembering the contributions of Patel towards the united nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "The life of Sardar Patel tells us that how a person with his strong will, iron leadership, and indomitable patriotism can transform all the diversity within the country into unity and give the form of a united nation. Along with the integration of the country, Sardar Sahib also worked to lay the administrative foundation of independent India".

सरदार पटेल का जीवन हमें बताता है कि कैसे एक व्यक्ति अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, लौह नेतृत्व और अदम्य राष्ट्रप्रेम से देश के भीतर की सभी विविधताओं को एकता में बदल कर एक अखंड राष्ट्र का स्वरूप दे सकता है। सरदार साहब ने देश के एकीकरण के साथ आजाद भारत की प्रशासनिक नींव रखने का भी काम किया। pic.twitter.com/QDLxDCodkd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditynath posted on Koo, "Eternal congratulations on 'National Unity Day'! The birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was dedicated to the unity and integrity of India, is celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. This day inspires us to live with the spirit of peace, harmony, cooperation, and fraternity".

Union Ministers pay tribute to Sardar Patel

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkar, paid tribute to Sardar Patel on Koo, "A symbol of determination and strong will and the architect of modern India, Bharat Ratna Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary. Happy National Unity Day to all".

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter, "I join the nation in paying tribute to the Iron Man & towering architect of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji. A stalwart of India’s freedom struggle, he laid the foundation of a vibrant & united India. His will & resolve continue to inspire generations".

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also extended his wishes on National Day and wrote on Twitter, "On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man who united the nation, I pay my respects and tributes to him. The nation will always be grateful to him for the steps taken by him for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

(Image: AP)