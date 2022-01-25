National Voters' Day 2022: CEC, Gadkari, Rijiju Mark Occasion With Strong Message

Before the elections that await in certain parts of India, on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, a bevvy of politicians and bureaucrats encouraged the country’s voters to participate in the electoral process. On this day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) creates awareness about the need to participate in the electoral process through voting. Those who attain 18 years of age get eligible to cast their votes.

Every year, the Election Commission comes up with a theme to mark the day and this year’s theme is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. The theme underscores the primary objective of the occasion which is to appeal to adults to participate in the democratic process of choosing their elected representatives. The theme for last year was ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’.

National Voters' Day 2022 wishes

Now, on the special occasion, several politicians and bureaucrats took to their respective social media handles and extended their wishes while asking fans to exercise their democratic rights. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India also extended his wishes on Koo and wrote, “on the occasion of #NationalVotersDay let’s encourage, enlighten and inspire the young and eligible voters to participate in the electoral process and vow to strengthen the democracy.”

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice of India, also took to the homegrown app and wrote, “My greetings to every eligible fellow Indian on #NationalVotersDay! Let’s encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters. I’ll attend the #NVD celebration at 11.30 am at Convention Hall, Ashoka Hotel.”

Shri Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner of India sent a message on the 12th National Voters’ Day. In his message, Chandra spoke about how important it is to cast a vote. He also spoke about how important it is to highlight the importance of voting. “On the occasion of National Voters' Day, I would like to wish every Indian and request them to step out of their house and cast their vote. There are some states that have finally got the right to vote. It is a pleasant sight to see many people standing in the queue while waiting for their turn to arrive.”

This year, assembly elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur in February and March, in multiple phases. The results will be revealed on March 10.

Image: PTI/Representative Image