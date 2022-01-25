National Voters' Day 2022: Know The History, Significance And Theme For This Year

The Election Commission of India on January 25 celebrates National Voters’ Day to commemorate the date when it was established in 1950. The day holds significance for the country’s democracy and is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of voting, and participating in the nation’s electoral process.

On this day, several new voters are handed the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and are encouraged to vote in order to set up a democratically elected government in the country. This year, the theme for National Voters’ Day is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative.’ An event is scheduled on Jan. 25, which will be attended virtually by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honour.

Hear, hear!! India is ringing in the 12th National Voters’ Day on January 25th.

For ECI each voter matters and in this spirit, our theme for this year is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. #NationalVotersDay #NVD2022 #ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia pic.twitter.com/1vpYdZdeIB — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) January 22, 2022

National Voters’ Day: History

On January 25, 1950, Election Commission was founded and every Indian citizen was handed a fundamental right to vote in the country’s democratic process. Since then, the day is observed annually and citizens are informed about exercising their rights and casting a vote to choose the leader for the country. National Voters Day was first celebrated in 2011, and the purpose of observing this day has been to encourage young voters that attained 18 years of age to participate in India’s electoral process, as well as gain knowledge about electoral procedures. Election Commission focuses on enrolment of new voters, a process known as the Universal Adult Franchise.

National Voters' Day: Significance

National Voters Day is significant for the youth who have attained the age to exercise their right to vote, they are enrolled by the Election Commission of India, and are also felicitated with their Elector Photo Identity Card, a letter and personalized Voter Guidebook. On the 12th National Voters' Day, the Election Commission will launch two publications: ‘Leap of Faith: Journey of Indian Elections’ and ‘Pledging to Vote – A decadal Journey of The National Voters Day in India.’ The two publications will shed light on the ongoing Assembly Elections 2022. The youth will participate in hosts of events that will include competitions across various categories such as slogans, quizzes, video making, singing, poster designing, and many more. Election Commission will confer the National Awards for the Best Electoral Practises in the year 2021-22. The prizes will be handed to the State and District level officers for their performance in various fields including the voter awareness and outreach.

National Voters' Day: Theme

The theme for the 12th National Voters’ Day (NVD) to be celebrated on 25 January 2022 is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. A National Voter Awareness contest will be launched on social media that will run the campaign: ’My Vote is my Future- Power of One Vote.’ The theme focuses on ECI's commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters during the democratic and free elections. It envisages the commission’s aim to complete the electoral process hassle-free and a memorable experience for the eligible voters.