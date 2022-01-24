National Voters’ Day To Be On ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible & Participative': EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed on Monday that the 12th National Voters' Day will be celebrated on January 25. In an official press release, the ECI stated that the theme for Voters' Day will be ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative.’

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu who is currently ill due to COVID-19, has agreed to be the Chief Guest for the event and will virtually deliver his speech during the function. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honour.

As per an ANI report, National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will also be conferred on both State and District level officers for their good performance in the conduct of elections in different fields such as Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Elections and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.

The newly-enrolled voters would also be felicitated with their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the event. The electoral body has recently launched a new initiative to deliver the EPIC to newly enrolled voters, with a personalised letter and a Voter Guidebook.

An ECI Publication 'Leap of Faith: Journey of Indian Elections' will be released as well, which is about the country's electoral history and the growth of representative and electoral principles in India. As per reports, the book focusses on the Election Commission's efforts to make the polls which are conducted, to be genuinely reflective of people's verdict.

National Voters’ Day 2022

Every year, January 25 is observed as National Voters' Day in India. This historic day is celebrated to mark the commemoration of the Election Commission of India. The prestigious commission was established in 1950, only a year before the first Indian General elections were held in 1951. Since the year 2011, Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year, all across the country to facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness amongst voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI