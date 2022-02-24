National War Memorial Marks 3 Years: Defence Secy, Service Chiefs Lay Wreath; Pay Tribute

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Service Chiefs, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari laid wreaths at National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Friday, February 25. On this date, in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National War Memorial to the nation to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of soldiers, who laid down their lives for the country.

In a release, the Ministry of Defence has mentioned that the National War Memorial stands testimony to the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers since 1947. "The monument houses the eternal flame which exemplifies the supreme sacrifice made by a soldier in the line of duty thus making him immortal. Since its inauguration, all homage ceremonies are conducted only at the National War Memorial, including those on National Days," the statement said.

The National War Memorial in Delhi is India’s first war memorial to commemorate wars and conflicts since India's Independence. The NWM pays tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1962 Indo-China War, the Indo-Pakistan wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971 and the 1999 Kargil war. It also commemorates the brave soldiers who were killed in United Nations peace-keeping missions, Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka, Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and counter-insurgency operations.

At an expense of Rs 171 crore, the memorial was built. It is learnt that the central obelisk stands at a height of 15.5 metres.

In 2015, the central government had approved the project for building a National War Memorial and a National War Museum near India Gate in memory of over 22,500 soldiers who sacrificed their lives post India's Independence. On the 16 walls of the National War Memorial, the names of over 25,000 war casualties have been inscribed.

The NSW which is spread over 40 acres at the India Gate complex behind the canopy, draws inspiration from the 'Chakravyuh' formation.

Image: ANI