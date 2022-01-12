National Youth Day 2022: Know History, Significance & Theme To Honour Swami Vivekananda

National Youth Day 2022: Every year on January 12, India celebrates National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who was one of the most prominent philosophers, monks, and thinkers of India. This day was first declared as National Youth Day in 1984 by the government of India to pay tribute and honour the teachings of Vivekananda. Since then, Rashtriya Yuva Diwas is celebrated all across the country.

People all across the nation celebrate this day as a festival. Various programs, events, and workshops dedicated to Vivekananda are held in schools and educational institutes where his teachings are spread among the youth. Throughout his life, Vivekananda gave powerful insights regarding the motherland, unity, religion, life, duty, and peace. One of the strongest messages Vivekananda gave to the youth of India was, "What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made."

National Youth Day: History

In order to motivate, ignite, and empower the youth of the nation, the government of India declared Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as the National Youth Day of India in 1984. Born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, Vivekananda serves as an inspiration to lakhs of youth in India and across the world. He was a strong supporter of Hindu ideology and believed in education and empowering people. Being an ardent disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa he through his teaching contributed to raising the awareness of the youth across the nation.

Vivekananda was also a popular figure in the Western world for his most famous speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, still remembered as "Sisters and Brothers of America." Even today, the teachings of Vivekananda are listed in various books and are widely popular across the world.

National Youth Day: Significance & Theme

On this day, different states in India organise various events, each different from the previous year's theme. For instance, on the occasion of National Youth Day, Uttar Pradesh holds a two-day event called "Mission Bhartiyam" and "Basti Yuvo Mahotsav" to inspire the youth with the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. Similarly, other places like the Ramakrishna Math and Mission celebrate National Youth Day by offering prayers, devotional programs, meditation programs, and other activities. Meanwhile, in several parts of India, the book containing the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, titled "The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda," is also recited.

Every year, the government of India decides the theme of National Youth Day, which is different from the previous one and purely based on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. This year the theme for National Youth Day 2022 is "It’s all in the mind," which is a key teaching of Vivekananda.

PM Modi inaugurates 25th National Youth Festival

On this National Youth Day, the government of India has scheduled a 5-day programme starting from Wednesday, January 12, till January 16. The event will be held in four phases: a youth summit, indigenous games awareness, yoga, and cultural celebrations.

On the 25th National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and addressed the five-day festival via video conferencing. The programme was attended by young people representing every district of India, and the event was hosted in Puducherry. He also inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry in Puducherry. PM Modi will be inaugurating 11 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today at 4 pm.

Leaders extend wishes on National Youth Day

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 159th birth anniversary, several national leaders have paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, remembered his valuable teachings, and furthered wishes to the people. Taking to Koo, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a post and furthered wishes on National Youth Day. Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India Manuskh Mandaviya also shared extended his greeting on the day. Home Minister Amir Shah and Defense Minster Rajnath Singh also extended their greeting on the day.

I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. We recall his exemplary contributions towards spreading India’s ancient knowledge & glorious culture across the world. He was truly a Global Youth Icon. His emphasis on building a New India has been a source of inspiration for our youth. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 12, 2022

Image: ANI