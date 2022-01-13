National Youth Day: ABVP Crafts 75-foot Swami Vivekananda Rangoli In Coimbatore

On the occasion of National Youth Day on Wednesday, the students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) drew a 75-foot-long rangoli of Swami Vivekananda in Coimbatore in an attempt to create the world record. One of the ABVP members stated that about 100 students sat for five hours and used 1.5 tonnes of powder in seven different colours to sketch Swami Vivekananda's image on his 159th birthday, which is being commemorated as National Youth Day.

The member claimed that this rangoli of Swami Vivekanand has reached around 4,000 square feet, making it a contender to potentially breaking the record books, according to PTI. The member also stated that the attempt was submitted to the World Book of Records, the Limca Book of Records, and two other record books.

ABVP Tamil Nadu shared a Tweet

ABVP Tamil Nadu shared a Tweet featuring four images of the huge rangoli stating, "75ft Rangoli of Swami Vivekananda was presented by our Abvp Coimbatore Karyakarthas at Codissia Ground, CBE to our Bharat on the National Youth Day occasion. Glimpse of the rangoli depicting Swami Vivekananda."

75ft Rangoli of Swami Vivekananda was presented by our @AbvpCoimbatore Karyakarthas at Codissia Ground, CBE to our Bharat 🇮🇳 on the #NationalYouthDay occasion.@ABVPVoice @DrCNPatel @nidhitripathi92 @subbiah_doctor



Glimpse of the rangoli depicting #SwamiVivekananda 👇 pic.twitter.com/pI4vAqI9J7 — ABVP Tamilnadu - North (@ABVPNorthTN) January 12, 2022

National Youth Day is observed on the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's birth to honour one of the world's most illustrious philosophers and spiritual leaders. Vivekananda's birthday was declared National Youth Day in 1984, and the inaugural commemoration took place on January 12, 1985. Vivekananda was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. He is a source of inspiration for millions of young people throughout India and the world. He was a devout follower of Hinduism and a firm believer in empowering people through education.

Village of Machhal in Jammu and Kashmir observed National Youth Day

The village of Machhal in Jammu and Kashmir also observed National Youth Day. Youth aged 12 to 18 years old were invited to engage in a variety of cultural and educational activities. The events were held with the goal of encouraging rural kids to embrace the concepts of unity and creativity. The Indian Army planned, arranged and carried out the event in four stages, including a youth summit, indigenous games awareness, cultural festivals and an interactive session for job options, all of which were followed by a gourmet meal.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: @ABVPNorthTN/Twitter