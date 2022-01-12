National Youth Day: J&K's Machhal Village Observes Day By Promoting Unity And Innovation

Machhal village of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated National Youth Day, also popularly known as ‘Yuva Diwas’ on Wednesday, January 12. The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Various cultural and educational events were organized for the youth aged between 12- 18 years to participate. The programmes were held with an aim to promote the idea of unity and innovation among the youth of the village.

The Indian Army conceptualized, organized, and executed the event in four different phases to including a youth summit, indigenous games awareness, cultural celebrations, and interactive session for career opportunities followed by sumptuous lunch.

According to reports, a total of 54 youth of Machhal bowl participated in the event. It is learned that the children expressed their desire to contribute to nation-building activities and to ensure the future of the country is bright and prosperous.

Earlier in October, during the “Machhal Mela” celebrations, the Indian Army dedicated 150 feet long bridge connecting nine villages of the Machhal sector in the frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara.

National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as National Youth Day. The day is observed to honour one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders of the world. In the year 1984, it was decided to celebrate Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day and it was first marked on January 12, 1985.

Considering the fact that Swamiji's philosophy and the ideas for which he contributed his life could serve as an inspiration for the Indian youth.

On Jan 10, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed the affiliated schools to celebrate “National Youth Day” and the “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” in online or offline mode.

The board said, “All Schools affiliated to CBSE may celebrate 12 January 2022 as “National Youth Day” and “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” through online/offline mode".

National Youth Festival celebrations in Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry as part of the National Youth festival. The event is held with the aim to inspire the youth to work as a united force in the process of nation-building. It is learned that observing a day dedicated to youth is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual & cultural integration.