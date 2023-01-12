National Youth Day: Why Do We Celebrate It On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary?

India celebrates National Youth Day every year on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who was one of the most prominent philosophers, monks, and thinkers of the country. Also known as Yuva Diwas, this day was first declared as National Youth Day in 1984 by the government to pay tribute and honour the teachings of Vivekananda.

People all across the nation celebrate this day as a festival. Various programs, events, and workshops dedicated to Vivekananda are held in schools and educational institutes where his teachings are spread among the youth. Throughout his life, Vivekananda gave powerful insights regarding the motherland, unity, religion, life, duty, and peace. One of the strongest messages Vivekananda gave to the youth of India was, "What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made."

History of National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. He was not like the other monks. His achievements on the global stage put India’s name on the map. It helped in reviving India’s image as a land of spirituality. He was immensely focused on harnessing the potential of youth. He played a key role in inspiring the young generation against the British to attain independence.

Swami Vivekananda had immense knowledge of philosophy, religion, literature, Vedas, and Puranas among others. In 1984, the Government of India declared January 12 as the National Youth Day to honour him and make people aware of the man and his teachings. Since then, the day is celebrated in India every year.

National Youth Day: Significance & Theme

National Youth Day holds great significance among the people as it honours the thinking of Swami Vivekananda. His life and teachings are a great source of inspiration for young minds. Swami Vivekananda’s weapons in winning the world were education and peace. He always wanted to get the youth out of their comfort zones and achieve anything that they desired.

The day aims at making the youth aware of such teachings which will, in turn, be important in building the nation. In order to honour his vision and motivate youth to act on it, National Youth Day is very significant. National Youth Day or Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated by organizing lectures, cultural programs as well as various competitions for students.