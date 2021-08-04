'Nation's Daughter Deserves Justice': Rahul Gandhi Meets Rape Victim's Kin, Assures Help

On Wednesday, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the family of a 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi. During his interaction with the media, the Wayanad MP stated, "I only know that my work is to help them". During this interaction, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the victim's kin and promised to render every possible help to ensure justice in this case.

He added, "The tears of her mother and father are indicating only one thing- their daughter, the daughter of the nation deserves justice. I am with them in this legal fight". Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at PM Modi for his silence on this ghastly incident and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

After meeting the victim's family on Monday, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam affirmed, "This is a very shocking matter. I have spoken to the DCP and the district magistrate here. I asked them that the matter should be investigated in a fast-track manner. The statement of the parents should be immediately recorded without any delay." Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too condemned this incident and demanded the death penalty for the culprits.

Delhi Police swings into action

4 persons including a priest and three employees of a crematorium in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village have been arrested in connection with this case. At about 5.30 pm on August 1, the 9-year-old girl who lived with her parents nearby went to fetch water from the water cooler of this crematorium. The priest along with the three other accused approached the victim's mother half an hour later claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

They not only dissuaded her from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body. Later on, the woman with her husband suspected foul play and a PCR call was made from the spot. While the statement of the complainant was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) besides relevant sections of the POSCO Act as well as the SC/ST Act.

After the arrest of the accused, the Delhi Police took the help of the CBI CFSL to recreate the crime spot. As per sources, the three-member panel which conducted the post-mortem could not ascertain the cause of death as only the portion of the body below the ankle was found at the spot. Sources added that the police are pressing for a polygraph and narco analysis test of the purported culprits.