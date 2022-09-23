Nations Facilitate Impunity When Sanctioning Terrorists: Jaishankar Takes On China At UNSC

Taking a veiled jibe at China which has blocked the blacklisting of Pakistan-based terrorists on several occasions and continues to do so, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly held at the UN headquarters, said that some countries have facilitated impunity when it comes to sanctioning some of the world’s most dreaded terrorists.

Speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine - ‘Fight against impunity’ - EAM S Jaishankar mentioned that politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability.

“Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability. Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very Chamber, when it comes to sanctioning some of the world’s most dreaded terrorists,” External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, with China listening.

The Foreign Minister added, “If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility.”

Spoke at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LZ7m8ERPmM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2022

'Fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace & justice'

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count."

China had earlier this month put on hold a proposal moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council a global terrorist and subject him to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Notably, Sajid Mir is one of India's most wanted terrorists and the main handler of the 2008 Mumbai attack. Beijing has been repeatedly putting on hold on listings to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists under the sanctions committee of the UN Security Council. According to reports, LeT terrorist and a member of Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Abdul Rehman Makki and terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar were given protection by Beijing in the sanctions committee.

Chaired by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, the briefing was held on Thursday as world leaders gathered in the UN headquarters for the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly.