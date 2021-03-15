Nationwide Bank Strike: Here Are Key Banking Services That Will Be Affected

More than 10 lakh bank employees are expected to take part in protests on March 15 and 16, organised all over India against the privatisation of public sector banks and retrograde banking reforms. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body for nine bank unions, had announced the strike last month after the Union Finance Ministry unveiled its plan to privatise public-sector banks in the latest budget. Regular bank services are likely to get hampered by the strike, which is expected to last for at least until Tuesday.

Here is the list of services that are likely to get affected by the strike called by bank unions:

Cash deposits - Customers will not be able to deposit cash from their respective branches of public sector banks as employees will be out protesting. But customers can deposit money using cash deposit machines at ATM points.

Withdrawals - Customers will not be able to withdraw money from their bank accounts by visiting branches. However, customers can withdraw money from ATMs as kiosks will operate as usual.

Cheque clearance - Customers will likely face problems in getting their cheques cleared until Tuesday. Customers can deposit cheques at ATM points, but that is unlikely to provide any relief as they ultimately go to bank employees at the nearest branch for clearance.

Loan approvals - Customers will face problems in getting loans approved at the branches of affected PSU banks because of the absence of relevant employees.

All nine bank unions to participate

According to news agency ANI, members of all nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), will participate in the strike.

Banks were already closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday), and another two days of shutdown, is likely to cause a great deal of discomfort to customers.

Last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the 2021-2022 Budget, announced the privatisation of the two public sector banks, calling it a “strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises” to generate revenue for the government.

(With inputs from ANI)